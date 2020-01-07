West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $116.00. 1,945,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,820. The company has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.