West Branch Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,157 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.12. 7,994,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,535. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.