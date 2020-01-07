West Branch Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $1,393.54. 124,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,396.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,335.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,258,847 shares of company stock worth $205,805,900. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.44.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

