CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 111,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 389,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 85,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,171,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.46. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

