7,018 Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Citigroup by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,439,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,387,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

