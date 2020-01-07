Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 143.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Adobe by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.45. The company had a trading volume of 160,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.85. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $227.29 and a 1-year high of $334.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,948 shares of company stock worth $2,984,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

