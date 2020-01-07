West Branch Capital LLC Sells 6,384 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,850,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,282. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.