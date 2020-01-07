West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 164.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $2,092,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.19.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.03. 216,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,964. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.26 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

