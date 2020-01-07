Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,127. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

