West Branch Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $5.05 on Tuesday, reaching $330.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,947. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.86.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

