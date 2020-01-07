West Branch Capital LLC Has $811,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. 24,012,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,338,342. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Comcast’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.