West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 6,288 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. 626,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,510,814. The company has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,836 shares of company stock worth $1,065,140. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

