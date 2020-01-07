West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $324.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,407. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.65 and a 200 day moving average of $303.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.21 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.