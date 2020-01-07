West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 165,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 116,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

NYSE:D traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $83.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

