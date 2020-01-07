West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after buying an additional 4,708,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after buying an additional 644,178 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,398,000 after buying an additional 557,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after buying an additional 516,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,107. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.77 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

