Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 221.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 92,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 77,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. 34,065,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,410,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $311.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.34.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

