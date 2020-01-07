West Branch Capital LLC Sells 116 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after acquiring an additional 891,658 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in BlackRock by 665.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock by 32.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 35.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.95.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,567. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $507.22. The company had a trading volume of 29,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $389.42 and a one year high of $510.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $496.80 and its 200 day moving average is $462.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

