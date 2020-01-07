Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.30. 2,429,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,275. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.