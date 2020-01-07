Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 211.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 67,103 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $558,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,338 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.