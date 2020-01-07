Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 88,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd accounts for about 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GER. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,985,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 111,775 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 518.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 105,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 596.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 46,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40,230 shares during the period.

NYSE GER traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. 85,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

