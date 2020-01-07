Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up 0.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. 63,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,979. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $32,866.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

