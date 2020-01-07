Almeela (KZE) Market Capitalization Tops $343,794.00

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Almeela has a market capitalization of $343,794.00 and $1,067.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Almeela has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Almeela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Almeela Profile

Almeela (CRYPTO:KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken . Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

