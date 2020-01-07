Privatix Price Hits $0.21 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Privatix has a total market cap of $228,225.00 and approximately $1,780.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Privatix token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Privatix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.01396594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00026268 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00120485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix launched on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Privatix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Privatix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.