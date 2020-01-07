Nitro Market Cap Hits $22,647.00 (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Nitro has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Nitro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and COSS. Nitro has a total market cap of $22,647.00 and approximately $363.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nitro Token Profile

Nitro’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

