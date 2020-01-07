West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,615,000 after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.52. 5,475,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.53. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $172.00 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.