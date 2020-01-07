West Branch Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.77. 782,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,281,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $215.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

