Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Increased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.77. 1,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,953. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.46 and a 1-year high of $138.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

