West Branch Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.6% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $3,021,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 30,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.51. 76,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.97 and its 200-day moving average is $379.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $263.86 and a 12 month high of $417.99. The stock has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.57.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

