West Branch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,188 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after buying an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $321,412.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,182,176.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.99. 7,573,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,610. The company has a market cap of $305.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $126.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average of $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

