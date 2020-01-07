West Branch Capital LLC Sells 2,187 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,553,081,000 after acquiring an additional 528,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,364,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,209,466,000 after buying an additional 304,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,210,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $691,544,000 after buying an additional 144,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after buying an additional 2,885,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $239.93. 7,817,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $241.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $9,494,784. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.74.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

