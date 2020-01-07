Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 108.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 203.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.69. 4,380,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650,342. The company has a market cap of $373.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $191.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.89 and a 200 day moving average of $179.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.