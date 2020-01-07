Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 108.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 203.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE V traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.69. 4,380,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650,342. The company has a market cap of $373.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $191.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.89 and a 200 day moving average of $179.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.17.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
