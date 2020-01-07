FlypMe (FYP) Price Tops $0.0159 on Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $280,225.00 and $18.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.01396594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00026268 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00120485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FYPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.