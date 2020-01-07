COS (COS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,859.00

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One COS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. COS has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $2,859.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COS has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.69 or 0.05807539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00035379 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001186 BTC.

COS Profile

COS is a token. It launched on March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,080,591 tokens. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto . The official website for COS is coss.io . The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio

Buying and Selling COS

COS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COS using one of the exchanges listed above.

