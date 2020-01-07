4NEW (KWATT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,310.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. 4NEW has a market cap of $6,310.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Exrates, IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.01396594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00026268 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00120485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exrates, LATOKEN, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

