Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBYI shares. Guggenheim cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 84,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $312.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 47,102 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

