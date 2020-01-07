eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Aegis cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 982.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,517,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,214,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

