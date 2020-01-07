Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,727.50 ($62.19).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Whitbread to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 5,180 ($68.14) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

LON WTB traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,795 ($63.08). 192,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,721.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,481.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of GBX 32.65 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total value of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

