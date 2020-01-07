Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann set a $115.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, October 20th.

Celgene stock remained flat at $$108.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 114,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,216. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Celgene has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $110.70.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. Celgene had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celgene will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 14.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Celgene by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 38,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Celgene by 5.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celgene by 5.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Celgene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

