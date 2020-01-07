Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 75,066 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

