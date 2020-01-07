IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,115 ($14.67).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on IMI from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 915 ($12.04) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas raised IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of IMI stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,167 ($15.35). 398,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,155.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,040.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Analyst Recommendations for IMI (LON:IMI)

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Puma Biotechnology Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Puma Biotechnology Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
eBay Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
eBay Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Whitbread plc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Whitbread plc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Celgene Co. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Celgene Co. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
IMI plc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
IMI plc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report