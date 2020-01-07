IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,115 ($14.67).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on IMI from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 915 ($12.04) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas raised IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of IMI stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,167 ($15.35). 398,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,155.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,040.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

