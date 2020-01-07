Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.01.

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 88,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,036,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,570,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,881. The firm has a market cap of $862.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Analyst Recommendations for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Puma Biotechnology Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Puma Biotechnology Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
eBay Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
eBay Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Whitbread plc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Whitbread plc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Celgene Co. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Celgene Co. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
IMI plc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
IMI plc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report