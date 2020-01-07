Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.01.

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

In related news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 88,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,036,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,570,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,881. The firm has a market cap of $862.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.