Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. 34,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,031. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 168,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $2,265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.