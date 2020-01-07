Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

CMTL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $867.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

4NEW Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,310.00
4NEW Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,310.00
Puma Biotechnology Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Puma Biotechnology Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
eBay Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
eBay Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Whitbread plc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Whitbread plc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Celgene Co. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Celgene Co. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report