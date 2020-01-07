Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

CMTL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $867.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

