Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Ecolab by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $187.49. 60,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average of $194.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.20 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.