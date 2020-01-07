Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 3,576 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Edward Jones lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,350. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

