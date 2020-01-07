Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,955,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,961,000 after purchasing an additional 415,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,028,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,262,000 after purchasing an additional 381,757 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,076,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,798,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,426,000 after purchasing an additional 133,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. 8,255,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,135,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $3,214,874.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

