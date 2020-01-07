Moneywise Inc. Sells 723 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.59. 1,661,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,012. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $115.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.