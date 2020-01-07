West Branch Capital LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,395.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $962.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,398.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,335.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,233.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,425.59.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

