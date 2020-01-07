Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $449,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $52.96. 464,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,835. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

