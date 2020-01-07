Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Cut by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 149.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. 1,069,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,233. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7335 per share. This is a boost from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

